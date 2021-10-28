Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.75. 1,216,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

