Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.09. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 490 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

