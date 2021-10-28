Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,554 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Wave Life Sciences worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$4.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,542,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

