WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.70

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.70 ($6.71) and last traded at €5.56 ($6.54), with a volume of 11118 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($6.35).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.93. The company has a market cap of $827.66 million and a PE ratio of 5,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

