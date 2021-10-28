Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 3.8%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $15.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

