Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.
Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
