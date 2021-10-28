Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

