Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HMST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.