Wedbush Comments on IMAX Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

IMAX stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

