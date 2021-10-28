Wedbush Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $69.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.37.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 74,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 86.7% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

