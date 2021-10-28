Wedbush Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

EBAY stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

