Wedbush Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

