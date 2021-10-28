Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

10/7/2021 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to diversify the revenue base along with gradual rise in demand for consumer loans are expected to continue supporting the company's financials in the quarters ahead. Further, it is expected to be able to sustain efficient capital deployment activities, given a robust capital and liquidity position. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt bottom line growth. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality and near-zero interest rates are major concerns. These will keep hurting the company's financials to some extent.”

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

