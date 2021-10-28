Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target to $4.50

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $317.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

