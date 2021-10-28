Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.37.
EW stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
