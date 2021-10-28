Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $126.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.37.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.