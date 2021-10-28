Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $70.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

