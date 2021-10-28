Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $59.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

