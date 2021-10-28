WEMIX (WEMIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.47 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00006994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $524.23 million and $86.47 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00069485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00095057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,733.80 or 0.99857734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.86 or 0.06944820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00020826 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

