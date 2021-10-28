WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.400-$8.800 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WCC opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $129.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

