West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.98

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 24021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

