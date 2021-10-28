West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 1.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $81.21. 286,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,228% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

