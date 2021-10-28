West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.00. 18,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

