West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40 to $8.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.00. 18,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.
In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
