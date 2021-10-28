Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 168,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.