Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 168,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

