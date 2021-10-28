Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 508.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. 17,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,854. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

