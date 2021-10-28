Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IGI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $23.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.