Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

