Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
