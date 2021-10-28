Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $90.30. 12,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,846. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research firms have commented on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

