Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

