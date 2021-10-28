Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

