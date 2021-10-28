Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

WBRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS WBRBY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 2,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

