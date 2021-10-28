William Blair Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 89.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 56.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 196.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

