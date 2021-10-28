William Blair Comments on TriNet Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TriNet Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $35,403.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,085 shares of company stock worth $11,677,860. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

