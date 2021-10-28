Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23). 30,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.11. The company has a market cap of £9.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.16.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

