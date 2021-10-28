Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $942.10 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

