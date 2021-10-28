WisdomTree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

