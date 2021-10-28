Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

