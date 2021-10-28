WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,695. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

