World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Announces Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $158.44. 82,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $212.76.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,200. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Acceptance stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

