World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

