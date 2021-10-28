Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $58,968.68 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.14 billion and $326.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,968.68 or 1.00104121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.27 or 0.00587821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 222,892 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.