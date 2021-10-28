WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $54.00 at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

