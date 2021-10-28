X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 0.3%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.69. Approximately 182,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

