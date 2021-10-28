Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 3,897.8% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HX opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Xiaobai Maimai has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

