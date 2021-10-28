Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.18.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

