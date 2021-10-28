Ximena G. Humrichouse Sells 728 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CMA opened at $84.68 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

