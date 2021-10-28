Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 4.9%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.85. 2,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

