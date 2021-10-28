Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Analysts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 4,743,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,152. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

