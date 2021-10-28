Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

YSG stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 779.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,202,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 974,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,463.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 528,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.