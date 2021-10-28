Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $374.42 million and approximately $94.20 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00009065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00069480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00095085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.32 or 1.00266638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.27 or 0.06951842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,990,857 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

