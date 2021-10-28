Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

YUMC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. 2,742,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. Yum China has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

