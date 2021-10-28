Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

YMTX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

